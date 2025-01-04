JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from C$37.50 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.88.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Price Performance

About BCE

BCE opened at C$34.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.16. The stock has a market cap of C$31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. BCE has a 52-week low of C$31.99 and a 52-week high of C$56.18.

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.