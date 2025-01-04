Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 806.45 ($10.02) and traded as low as GBX 770 ($9.57). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 772 ($9.59), with a volume of 122,541 shares traded.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KNOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($15.34) to GBX 1,185 ($14.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,415 ($17.58) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 6,923.08%.
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
