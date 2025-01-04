KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and traded as low as $15.86. KDDI shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 165,329 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, New Street Research upgraded KDDI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDDIY
KDDI Price Performance
KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About KDDI
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KDDI
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.