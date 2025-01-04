KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and traded as low as $15.86. KDDI shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 165,329 shares trading hands.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded KDDI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

