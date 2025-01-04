Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.00 and traded as low as $2.90. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.15.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

