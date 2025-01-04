Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €4.44 ($4.58) and last traded at €4.45 ($4.58). Approximately 78,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.58 ($4.72).

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85. The company has a market cap of $443.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.97.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

