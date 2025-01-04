Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. Knife River has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knife River will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Knife River by 586.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

