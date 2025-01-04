Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.37. Approximately 22,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 37,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Knight Therapeutics

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 90,300 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$463,672.44. Also, Director Samira Sakhia purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$103,000.00. Insiders own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

About Knight Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.