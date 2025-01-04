KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.68 and traded as low as $5.93. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 180,090 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
View Our Latest Report on KNOP
KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance
KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 297.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 31,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile
KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KNOT Offshore Partners
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.