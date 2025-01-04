Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.65 and traded as low as $26.21. Komatsu shares last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 86,109 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

