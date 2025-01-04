Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and traded as low as $3.58. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 223,022 shares changing hands.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
