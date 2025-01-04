Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 294 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 298 ($3.70). 9,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 4,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($3.84).

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 289.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 343.58. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

