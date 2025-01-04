KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Free Report) by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 11.51% of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

