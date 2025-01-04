Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,663.36. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 86,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,883,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 192,667 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

