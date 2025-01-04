Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider David M. Carter Sells 4,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,860.70. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 4.2 %

KTOS opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 274.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

