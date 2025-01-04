Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sells 20,000 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 680,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,161,909.74. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $97,550.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $92,250.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $86,050.00.

Shares of LBRT opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.71. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,061,000 after buying an additional 1,193,918 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,866,000 after acquiring an additional 963,068 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,124,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,408,000 after acquiring an additional 699,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,754,000 after acquiring an additional 594,051 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

