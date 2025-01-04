Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 382.65% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of LFCR stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFCR. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lifecore Biomedical from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research report on Friday.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

