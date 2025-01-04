Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $6.85. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 2,562,700 shares changing hands.

Lightbridge Trading Up 29.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

Institutional Trading of Lightbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTBR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 118.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 18.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

