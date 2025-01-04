Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $357.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $357.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $347.95 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.47.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.24%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $92,652.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,964.94. The trade was a 12.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Holzshu sold 8,520 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.21, for a total value of $2,855,989.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,821.34. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,290 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,596. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,700,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,390,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 85,579 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 365,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after acquiring an additional 78,784 shares during the period. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 261,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,071,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

