Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) vs. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Critical Contrast

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 eBay 2 16 9 0 2.26

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Live Current Media and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

eBay has a consensus target price of $62.92, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Given eBay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Current Media and eBay”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media $490,000.00 0.03 -$15.73 million N/A N/A eBay $10.27 billion 2.87 $2.77 billion $3.98 15.48

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A N/A N/A eBay 19.68% 30.97% 8.78%

Summary

eBay beats Live Current Media on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. acquires and integrates technologies that automate processes in content and community creation. It brings businesses and technologies together to provide an end-to-end resource for the creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The company's platform features a set of creative tools and community building technologies that power video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship, and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. It also provides community and experiential solutions for businesses to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. Its Exosystem helps creators to manage the independent creativity. Live Current Media, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About eBay

eBay Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, sell, and buy various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

