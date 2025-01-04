Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $377.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $377.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $378.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.57. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $502.00. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6,702.7% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 59,118 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

