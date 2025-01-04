M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($12.67) and last traded at GBX 1,011.81 ($12.57), with a volume of 32963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 994 ($12.35).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.53) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of £536.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,081.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 960.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 909.08.

In other news, insider K Chandra Sekaran sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($11.68), for a total value of £37,412 ($46,474.53). Insiders sold a total of 8,850 shares of company stock worth $8,238,000 in the last 90 days. 48.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M.P. Evans Group

(Get Free Report)

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.