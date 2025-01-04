M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($12.67) and last traded at GBX 1,011.81 ($12.57), with a volume of 32963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 994 ($12.35).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.53) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
In other news, insider K Chandra Sekaran sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($11.68), for a total value of £37,412 ($46,474.53). Insiders sold a total of 8,850 shares of company stock worth $8,238,000 in the last 90 days. 48.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.
Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).
