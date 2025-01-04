Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. Magellan Gold shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 119 shares changing hands.
Magellan Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.
About Magellan Gold
Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho and California. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Center Star Mine located in located southeast of Grangeville, Idaho; and the Kris Project located in northwest of Reno, Nevada in Plumas County, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Magellan Gold
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.