MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager John J. Lawlor acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $39,475.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

