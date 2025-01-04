Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $44.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.57.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. DA Davidson cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
Shares of MBUU opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
