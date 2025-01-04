Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 5.9 %

Marin Software stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.60. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

