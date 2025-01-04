Mark Aedy Purchases 2,745 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Aedy bought 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,772.20 ($12,139.38).
Mark Aedy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Mark Aedy purchased 2,120 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £9,243.20 ($11,482.24).
British Land Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 362.40 ($4.50) on Friday. British Land Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 342.30 ($4.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 467.80 ($5.81). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 379.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 406.18. The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on British Land from GBX 500 ($6.21) to GBX 480 ($5.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 448.33 ($5.57).
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
