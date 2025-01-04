Mark E. Scott Sells 22,000 Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Airship AI Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AISP opened at $5.89 on Friday. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Airship AI by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Airship AI by 54.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airship AI by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AISP

Airship AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.