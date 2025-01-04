Markforged Holdings Corp Faces Litigation in Connection with Nano Dimension Merger

Markforged Holding Corporation, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol MKFG, recently disclosed a legal challenge linked to its impending merger with Nano Dimension Ltd. The complaint was filed on January 2, 2025, in the Delaware Court of Chancery, naming Markforged as a defendant. The press release concerning this matter has been provided in Exhibit 99.1 of the current Form 8-K filing.

The agreement and plan of merger, executed on September 25, 2024, entail Nano acquiring all outstanding shares of Markforged, with the latter surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nano. However, the completion of this transaction is contingent upon various closing conditions, which include obligatory regulatory approvals.

Despite having secured approvals for all required regulatory filings as of January 2, 2025, Markforged awaits endorsement from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. Notably, Desktop Metal, Inc. initiated legal action against Nano and Markforged on December 31, 2024. The complaint alleges a breach of the merger agreement between Nano and Desktop Metal by entering into the agreement with Markforged. The lawsuit seeks to halt the Merger until the completion of the Desktop Metal Merger.

Markforged, while refraining from predicting the lawsuit’s outcome, stands firm that the claims against them lack merit and intends to vigorously defend against them. The unfolding situation has led to uncertainty, exemplified in the market by investments and stock price reactions.

This event underscores the importance of regulatory compliance and the complexities involved in mergers and acquisitions, potentially impacting investor sentiment and future corporate strategies. The company cautions against undue reliance on forward-looking statements, given the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with such legal disputes and mergers. Markforged vows to provide updates on the developments surrounding this litigation as necessary.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to monitor further announcements and disclosures from Markforged to gain a comprehensive understanding of the unfolding situation impacting the company’s merger prospects and operational continuity.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

