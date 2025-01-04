Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $132.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.12. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners stock. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP owned about 0.67% of Martin Midstream Partners worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

