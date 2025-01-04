Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT) Director Kevin Nugent Acquires 2,000 Shares

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Nugent acquired 2,000 shares of Mattr stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.71 per share, with a total value of C$25,410.00.
Kevin Nugent also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Kevin Nugent bought 2,000 shares of Mattr stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.22 per share, with a total value of C$26,440.00.
Mattr Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mattr
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Mattr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.