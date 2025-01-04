Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT) Director Kevin Nugent Acquires 2,000 Shares

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Nugent acquired 2,000 shares of Mattr stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.71 per share, with a total value of C$25,410.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Kevin Nugent bought 2,000 shares of Mattr stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.22 per share, with a total value of C$26,440.00.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

