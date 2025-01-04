McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Leann B. Smith Sells 579 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Up 2.0 %

McKesson stock opened at $577.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $583.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.25. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.5% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.14.

Get Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.