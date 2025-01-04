MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 132.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 462,278 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

