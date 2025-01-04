Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.38. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 808,898 shares.
Mega Uranium Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.40 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.46.
About Mega Uranium
Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.
