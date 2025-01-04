MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CXE opened at $3.70 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

