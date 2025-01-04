MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 31st

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

