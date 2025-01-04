MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CIF opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $1.83.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
