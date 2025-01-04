MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE CXH opened at $8.08 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
