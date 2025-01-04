MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

MMT stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

