MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $5.78.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
