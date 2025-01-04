MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

