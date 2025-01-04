MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.18, but opened at $28.45. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 334,583 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

