Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and traded as low as $25.46. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 1,504 shares.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.07%.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

