Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2025

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHYGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and traded as low as $25.46. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 1,504 shares.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.07%.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.