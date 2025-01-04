Modus Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 228,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 125.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,213,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 270.1% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

