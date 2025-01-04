Modus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,391 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,391 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Halliburton by 24,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $55,132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,620 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HAL opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

