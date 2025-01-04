Modus Advisors LLC Invests $85,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $296.70 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.13 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.63.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

