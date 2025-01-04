Modus Advisors LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BABA opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.