Modus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $222.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $157.88 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.65.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

