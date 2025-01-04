Modus Advisors LLC Sells 2,752 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

