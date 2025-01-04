monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $309.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.14.

Several research firms have commented on MNDY. KeyCorp cut monday.com from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on monday.com from $338.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNDY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 35.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,447,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in monday.com by 31.4% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDY opened at $235.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 573.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.25. monday.com has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.37.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.