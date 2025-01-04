Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.42 ($3.56) and traded as low as GBX 267 ($3.32). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 270.50 ($3.36), with a volume of 384,994 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.35) to GBX 320 ($3.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 335 ($4.16) to GBX 320 ($3.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 286.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The company has a market capitalization of £769.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,127.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

