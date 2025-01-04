Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Reed Hastings Sells 35,868 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80.

On Friday, November 1st, Reed Hastings sold 41,601 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.06, for a total transaction of $31,536,054.06.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $881.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $376.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $466.53 and a 1-year high of $941.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $864.05 and a 200-day moving average of $744.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

